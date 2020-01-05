NOIA Network Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $514,510.00 and approximately $18,559.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

