ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.15

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $352,036.00 and approximately $70,622.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00082873 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,531.21 or 0.99951705 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056284 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

