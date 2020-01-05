Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches Market Cap of $221,418.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 83% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 86.2% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $221,418.00 and $1.64 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

