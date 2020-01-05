Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.22 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $133,623.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,016,033,090 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

