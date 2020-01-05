P2P Global Network Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (P2PX)

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. P2P Global Network has a total market cap of $37,207.00 and $2,350.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Global Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, P2P Global Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network (P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,774,609 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

P2P Global Network Token Trading

