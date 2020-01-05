PAL Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $299.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, PAL Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $198,827.00 and $299.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, DOBI trade, CPDAX and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Kyber Network, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.