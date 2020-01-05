PDATA (PDATA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. In the last week, PDATA has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. PDATA has a market cap of $365,691.00 and $6,625.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

