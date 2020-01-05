PetroDollar One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.