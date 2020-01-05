PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $813,058.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $813,058.00 and approximately $306,115.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,561.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.03137741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00650088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

