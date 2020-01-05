PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $995,583.00 and approximately $71,707.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

