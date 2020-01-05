POPCHAIN (PCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $817.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy and LBank. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $924,421.00 and $817.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, GDAC, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

