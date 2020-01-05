Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Achieves $14.80 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $14.80 million and $156,335.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039475 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,136,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network.

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

