PRIZM (PZM) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $142.34 million and approximately $536,092.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,565.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.03148399 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00650088 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002405 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.