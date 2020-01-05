Proton Token (PTT) Price Tops $0.0001

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Proton Token has a market cap of $956,185.00 and approximately $261,584.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, BCEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX, FCoin, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.