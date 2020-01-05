Quantum Resistant Ledger 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156,589.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $6.36 million and $156,589.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022102 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.02341921 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,038,229 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

