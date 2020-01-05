Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $264.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

