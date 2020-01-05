Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0235 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $122.82 million and $6.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,228,705,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC, TradeOgre, IDCM, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

