Reviewing Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Bancorp and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than First United.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $180.55 million 3.64 $39.23 million $2.66 12.45 First United $67.33 million 2.53 $10.67 million N/A N/A

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 25.32% 10.95% 1.09% First United 17.18% 9.34% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats First United on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

