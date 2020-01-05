Rubies (RBIES) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $221.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Rubies has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $41,761.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

