Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $110,463.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00055978 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00040069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00694667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00239515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

