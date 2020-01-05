Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0737 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $932,984.00 and $706.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,660,787 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

