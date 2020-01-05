SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Reaches $13,192.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a market capitalization of $13,192.00 and $33.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,827,967 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

