SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, YoBit and Binance. During the last week, SONM has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $473,078.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

