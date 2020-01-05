SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

SONVY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,956. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.42.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

