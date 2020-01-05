SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $5,053.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $5,053.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.