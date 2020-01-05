Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Hits $24,731.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $24,731.00 and $16,386.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00588941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

