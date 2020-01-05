StrongHands (SHND) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market cap of $680,680.00 and approximately $529.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,629,032,855 coins and its circulating supply is 16,215,838,501 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, STEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.