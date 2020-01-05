Tael Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $119.16, $62.56 and $18.11. Tael has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

