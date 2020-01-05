TagCoin (TAG) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $67,657.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00055978 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,561.76 or 0.99909391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001707 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

