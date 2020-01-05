TCASH (TCASH) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market capitalization of $359,539.00 and approximately $607,953.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TCASH has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TCASH alerts:

999 (999) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00038816 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000682 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.