The Force Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $846,795.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $846,795.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,414,405 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

