Tierion Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $600,234.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

