Travala.com Price Tops $0.0948 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $89,087.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,230 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.