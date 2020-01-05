TROY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. TROY has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

