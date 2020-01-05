Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $169,606.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.