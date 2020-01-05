UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $384,603.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $384,603.00 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015947 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.