Unikoin Gold (UKG) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx and Upbit. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,511.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.