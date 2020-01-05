Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $469.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.