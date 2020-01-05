Utrust Reaches 1-Day Volume of $827,586.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $827,586.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.