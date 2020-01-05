Velas (VLX) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Velas has a market cap of $26.13 million and $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,041,845,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,763,274 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

