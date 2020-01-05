Verasity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000811 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

