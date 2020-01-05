Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107,222.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Coinroom. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and $107,222.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00589027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,153 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

