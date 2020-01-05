Virtacoin (VTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $3,312.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 159.3% higher against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

