VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) vs. Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Head to Head Survey

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Daimler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.35 $14.33 billion $2.78 6.98 Daimler $197.66 billion 0.29 $8.55 billion $8.01 6.80

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Daimler. Daimler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Daimler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 Daimler 5 7 5 0 2.00

Daimler has a consensus price target of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Daimler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daimler is more favorable than VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daimler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Daimler 2.40% 11.42% 2.51%

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR beats Daimler on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks division distributes its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division supplies vans and related services under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses division sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services division offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the Athlon, moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.