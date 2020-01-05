Wagerr Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $2,825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000986 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,189,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,809,761 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

