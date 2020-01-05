Wavesbet (WBET) Market Capitalization Reaches $83,154.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $83,154.00 and approximately $32,118.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000813 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

