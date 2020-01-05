Webchain (WEB) Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Coinroom, EscoDEX and RaisEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00741399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, STEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX and RaisEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.