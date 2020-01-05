Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $39,488.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.