WINk 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.37 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $5.37 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000985 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.