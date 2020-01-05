YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $62,347.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

